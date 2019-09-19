Dhanush greets fans after film shoot in London. Watch

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s yet-untitled film in London, took out time to meet some fans who assembled at the shooting spot. A video of the actor almost being mobbed by his fans has gone viral.

The video shows him being surrounded by his fans who assembled to watch the shooting. Most of them are kids with their parents and family members. In the video, Dhanush is seen walking towards the fans and shaking hands with each one of them.

The project, which is currently dubbed as D40, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik and is being bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios. Tipped to be an action thriller, the film will be entirely shot in London. The team will complete the project in one long schedule in the UK.

Aishwarya Lekshmi has been signed to play the female lead in the film. Earlier this week, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

James is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in the film. It’s worth mentioning that Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor.

The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy year with an interesting lineup of projects.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which will be released on October 2. Being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film has music by G.V Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush also has Durai Senthil Kumar directed Pataas, which is set to release on Diwali. The film features Dhanush in dual roles and co-stars Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha.

In December, Dhanush will work on a fantasy comedy project with director Ramkumar, whose last outing was the critically-acclaimed Ratsasan. Dhanush also has few days of shoot left of Vada Chennai 2, which he hopes to complete by this year end.

