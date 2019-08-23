Dhanush starrer Asuran’s new posters reveal two shades of the actor

regional-movies

The two new posters of Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge drama, Asuran, reveal two different shades of actor Dhanush, who will be seen playing dual roles in the film. The film is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani.

In the two new posters, Dhanush can be seen in two different moods. While he appears calm in one poster, we see him consumed by rage in the other. Asuran is tipped to be a revenge drama that traces the fight of an oppressed community against those oppressing them. Dhanush will be seen playing a father and his son.

The film features director Balaji Sakthivel, best known for directing award-winning films Kadhal and Vazhakku En 18/9, as the antagonist. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier makes her Tamil debut via this project.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, and in a never-seen-before fierce avatar. Being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film is gearing up for release this October.

Recently, Dhanush crooned a song for the album of Asuran. He revealed that he had fun recording the song and can’t wait for audiences to listen to it.

“Dhanush, Ken and Tee Jay sing a song together in Yugabharathi’s lyrics. A peppy track on way for Vetrimaaran,” tweeted GV Prakash Kumar, who previously made Dhanush sing in his films such as Pollathavan and Aadukalam.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has two more projects in his kitty apart from a Bollywood flick with Aanand L Rai. He’s currently shooting for his upcoming project Pataas with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from November.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 12:24 IST