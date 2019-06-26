Dhanush records a raw, peppy number for Asuran, see pic from recording session

Actor Dhanush, who has many chartbusters to his credit as a singer, has sung a raw, peppy number for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge-based drama Asuran, its composer G.V Prakash Kumar revealed on Monday.

“Dhanush, Ken and Tee Jay sing a song together in Yugabharathi’s lyrics. A peppy track on way for Vetrimaaran,” tweeted Prakash, who previously made Dhanush sing in his films such as Pollathavan and Aadukalam. Dhanush, who plays dual roles in Asuran, revealed that he had fun recording the song and can’t wait for the audience to listen to it.

The final schedule of Asuran began in May and Dhanush had revealed that it will last for 40 days. The film, which also stars Manju Warrier, is based on Tamil novel Vekkai, written by Poomani.

It is tipped to be a revenge drama that traces the fight of an oppressed community against those oppressing them. Dhanush will be seen playing both father and son in the film. Tamil director Balaji Sakthivel, best known for directing award-winning films Kadhal and Vazhakku En 18/9, plays the antagonist reportedly.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, and most likely in a fierce avatar. Being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film is scheduled to release later this year.

Upon completing this project, Dhanush will return to resume shoot of director Durai Senthil Kumar’s yet-untitled film, in which he again plays dual roles.

