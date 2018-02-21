Did Diljit Dosanjh dedicate a song to Kylie Jenner with his latest single, High End?

Actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh has released a new single from his recent album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL. Titled High End, the song is about three minutes long.The Udta Punjab star looks dapper in the video, in which he steps out of his private jet for an interview.

The song is no different from his previous ones -- there are private jets, limousines and Lamborghinis. There is also a reference to Kim Kardashian asking Kylie Jenner about Diljit in this song. After his obsession with the reality star - Diljit reguarly comments on Kylie’s pictures on Instagram - this song is his most public declaration of the playful one-sided relationship he has with Kylie, who recently became a mother.

The singer-actor is looking forward to the release of Sajjan Singh Rangroot. It’s a Punjabi war-movie in which Diljit plays the role of a soldier during the time of World War II. The trailer of the film has crossed over 5 million views. He is also looking forward to the release of Welcome to New York in Bollywood in which he is paired opposite Sonakshi Sinha. He will also be seen next in Soorma, which also has actor Taapsee Pannu playing the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)

