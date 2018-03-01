Director Pa Ranjith about Rajinikanth starrer: Kaala is the colour of working class

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is slated for release worldwide on April 27. The film, which marks the reunion of the 67-year-old star and director Pa. Ranjith after last year’s Kabali, is one of the most awaited projects of this year. With the film’s teaser set to be released on March 2, Ranjith has opened up about the film in his latest interview to Tamil magazine Vikatan. Contrary to some rumours, Kaala is not based on the life of gangster-turned-activist Haji Mastan. Ranjith said that Kaala is about the diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which is filled with people from different culture and language.

Ranjith also said that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired from his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala. According to Ranjith, Kaala, which translates to black in Hindi, is the colour of the working class people. Kaala is also a popular deity in Tirunelveli, said Ranjith, adding that the story focuses on many families that shifted from Tirunelveli and settled in Mumbai many years ago. The film will be about Rajinikanth, his family, four sons, grandchildren and his friends.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a slum lord turned gangster who will lock horns with Nana Patekar, to be seen as a corrupt, conniving politician. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. Some rumours hint that the project might also be released in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi as it’s predominantly shot in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more