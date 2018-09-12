Ganeshotsav teaches you to live in the moment: Shreyas Talpade

As we start celebrating Ganeshotsav, actor Shreyas Talpade recalls the grand celebrations he was a part of when he was a kid. The Golmaal Again (2017) actor shares how his entire extended family would come together and celebrate two days with pomp and grandeur. With over 60 members gathering at one time, Shreyas remembers it as a fun-filled two-day activity that he would want to be a part of even today.

He says, “I still remember how as kids, we would be extremely excited about Ganeshotsav. We had a huge family, where the entire Talpade clan would come together and celebrate. My dad’s extended family would gather and it would be a huge thing. My uncle had a big place in South Mumbai and that’s where we would all gather. It used to be magical.”

The actor adds that the ambience, atmosphere, vibe and food were aspects that really brought out the best of the celebrations. “It was all about family ties, new clothes, great food and most importantly the Maha aarti. The aarti was a special attraction and would go on for a few hours. My dad and his siblings would be at the forefront and all the cousins would be meddling with some musical instrument, a tabla, a dholak or a harmonium. I also remember how the casio made an entry into the celebrations,” says Shreyas with a laugh.

This year, the festival is extra special for Shreyas as his daughter Aadya will be celebrating her first Ganeshotsav

He adds how it was all about being together and that is what he misses today. “Most of the relatives are either gone or too old. Also, with nuclear families, everyone’s priorities have changed. I really miss those days. It was a different time which I would love to bring back. Things have changed now. When I look back at those fond memories, I realise how the festival teaches you to live the moment.”

This year, the festival is extra special as his daughter Aadya will be celebrating her first Ganeshotsav. “We used to have Bappa at home, however we took a break after I lost my dad. Probably, with Aadya, we may have Bappa in our lives again. But, I want to do so when she is older. When she grows she is going to ask questions on why we don’t get him at home and a lot more questions. So, let’s see.”

hreyas describes these Ganeshotsav days as divine and wants to be able to make the deity happy when he comes and when he leaves (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Shreyas describes these days as divine and wants to be able to make the deity happy when he comes and when he leaves. “For a very long time, I would only keep asking for things from him. But then I realised it is not right to do that. We should instead be focussing on making his stay pleasant. So, for the 10 days I try and do things to serve him in the best possible manner.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 20:38 IST