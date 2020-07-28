e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: First glimpse of Malayalam film Kurup released, watch video

Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: First glimpse of Malayalam film Kurup released, watch video

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film, Kurup, shared a motion poster from the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Tuesday.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:32 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup.
Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup.
         

A glimpse into Dulquer Salmaan’s character from upcoming Malayalam thriller Kurup was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of the star’s birthday.The sneak peak video introduces Dulquer as Kurup. The character goes on to say neither the police nor the politicians can stop him.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, will narrate the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

 

While Dulquer plays the titular character, Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead. This will be her maiden full-length Malayalam film. A statement from the makers recently indicated that Kurup will be the most expensive film to be made in Dulquer’s career on a budget of Rs. 35 crore.

“In his career, this is the biggest budget film that Dulquer has ventured into. It’s made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore and has been shot in places such as Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore) and UAE,” read the statement.

On being part of the project, Sobhita recently tweeted: “It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once.

As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online,” Sobhita tweeted.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

She said that the film is special for its obvious reasons like “the astute direction by happy hippie Srinath, aided by prodigies Nimish, Banglan, Praveen and the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor Dulquer.”

In the film, she’s rumoured to be playing Dulquer’s wife. Talking about the experience of being part of the project, she wrote: “What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with - perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I’ve had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character building. This is one such affair.”

