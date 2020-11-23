e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Akkineni unveils Love Story poster for husband

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Akkineni unveils Love Story poster for husband

On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha Akkineni has shared the poster of his upcoming film, Love Story. The couple is vacationing in the Maldives at present.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:44 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha Akkineni has unveiled poster of his upcoming film, Love Story.
On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, Samantha Akkineni has unveiled poster of his upcoming film, Love Story.
         

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Monday unveiled a special poster on the occasion of her husband Naga Chaitanya’s birthday from his upcoming Telugu film Love Story. Samantha took to Twitter to share the poster and wish Chaitanya only happiness forever.

Sharing the poster, she wrote: “Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni. Wishing you only happiness always and forever (sic).” The poster sees Chaitanya walking wearing a lungi and baniyan.

 

Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut with Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said. The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next team up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for a Telugu project titled Thank You. The film was officially announced in August on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday. The project will mark the second time collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

top news
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In