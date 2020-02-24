Happy Birthday Nani: Actor looks intense in new poster of his 25th film V

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 14:39 IST

First glimpse of actor Nani from his upcoming Telugu film V was unveiled on the occasion of his 36th birthday on Monday. V, which will reunite Nani with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna for the third time, also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

Nani, who plays the antagonist in the film, oozes swag with a cigarette in his mouth in the poster.

When it was announced that Nani plays a negative role in the film, he took to twitter and wrote: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party

Nivetha Thomas plays the second leading lady. It’s her second outing with the filmmaker after Nani starrer Gentleman.

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy, Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Nani is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

Nani also has a project as producer in his kitty. In October 2019, Nani announced his second production venture. Titled Hit, the film stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead and will hit the screens this week.

As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe (2018), which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box-office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview: “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said.

