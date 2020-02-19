HIT trailer: Nani produced film promises to be a solid thriller

regional-movies

The trailer of forthcoming Telugu thriller HIT, bankrolled by actor Nani, was unveiled on Wednesday. Going by the visuals, the film promises a no-nonsense thriller about the search for a missing girl.

The trailer opens with the shot of a girl stranded on a highway when her car breaks down. Cut to next shot, she’s seen telling a police officer that she can manage when he asks for help. In the next shot, we see a couple coming to a police station to file complaint about their missing daughter.

The trailer soon introduces to Vikram, an investigative officer handling the case of a missing girl called Preethi. Going by some shots of the trailer, it’s evident that Vikram is being haunted by the ghosts of his past and he suffers from panic attacks at regular intervals. The rest of the trailer is about the search for Preethi. The trailer also reveals that HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team.

Starring Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma and Murali Sharma, HIT has been directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu. As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe (2018), which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani had said in an interview: “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations.”

“It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”

