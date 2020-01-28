Nani looks menacing with twirled moustache in first look of V, see poster

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:03 IST

Actor Nani’s look from upcoming Telugu film V, in which he plays the antagonist was unveiled on Tuesday. He looks menacing with twirled moustache and thick beard in the poster.

In the poster, Nani looks fearless with a scissor in his hand with blood oozing out of a cut. Directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna, the film also stars Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in key roles.

When the project was announced, Nani was thrilled to play a negative role. He wrote on Twitter: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party.”

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film marks the reunion of Nani and Mohan Krishna for the third time after Ashta Chamma and Gentleman.

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Nani is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

Nani also has a project as producer in his kitty. In October 2019, Nani announced his second production venture. Titled Hit, the film will star Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead.

“WPC production no 2 is Hit. Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. Introducing director Sailesh Kolanu. We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team needs all your blessings as well roll today,” Nani had tweeted.

The first look poster featured Vishwak’s left eye and it’s surrounded by fire on one side and splashing blood on the other. The title has the tagline The First Case. It is tipped to be a story of a hit-and-run case.

