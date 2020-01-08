Happy birthday Yash: KGF star’s middle-class background and other lesser-known facts about the actor

regional-movies

Actor Yash enjoys a massive fan base among Kannada audiences and has already established himself as a star with a few hits to his credit. With the release of his last film KGF, which went on to become a pan-Indian hit, he expanded his market beyond Kannada industry and has cemented his position as the next bankable big star from the South. On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, we take a look at some lesser known facts about Yash, who is popularly known as ‘Rocking Star’.

Son of a bus driver and hails from a middle class family

Yash, who hails from a small town in Hassan district of Karnataka, was born as Naveen Kumar Gowda into a typical middle-class family with his father working as a bus driver in KSRTC transport service. After completing his education in Mysore, Yash moved to Bengaluru to chase his acting dreams and soon joined the popular Benaka theatre troupe formed by renowned dramatist BV Karanth. In an interview, Yash had said his father continues to work as a bus driver even today and that’s what keeps him grounded. During the pre-release event of KGF, SS Rajamouli said “I was amazed after knowing that Yash is the son of a bus driver. I’m told that his father works as a bus driver even today. To me, Yash’s father is the real star more than the actor.”

A television actor who started his career with supporting roles

Before venturing into cinema, Yash began his showbiz journey with television serial Nanda Gokula followed by a couple of more soaps. He didn’t become an actor overnight and he started off playing supporting roles in the initial years and his major break came in the form of a cameo appearance in 2007 Kannada film Jambada Hudugi.

Marriage and Radhika Pandit

Yash is married to actor Radhika Pandit and the couple of have two kids. They met each other for the first time on the sets of tele serial Nanda Gokula. Yash and Radhika have founded Yasho Marga Foundation which aims in helping the needy people. The couple has invested Rs 4 crore towards the restoration of the lakes in Koppal district.

One of the highest paid Kannada actors

In a span of a decade, Yash has grown on to become one of the highest paid Kannada actors. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, which is Kannada cinema’s most expensive project, Yash is said to be drawing a remuneration of Rs 15 crore per project.

First Kannada actor with Rs 200 crore film

With KGF, which enjoyed a pan-Indian release, Yash became the first Kannada actor to register Rs 200 crore grosser films. KGF 2, which is slated for release later this year, is expected to do bigger business than the first part. The makers believe it could be Kannada cinema’s maiden Rs 500 crore grosser.

