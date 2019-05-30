Kannada actor Yash to join KGF Chapter 2 sets from June 6

Actor Yash will finally join the sets of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF Chapter 2, which was officially launched in March, from June 6, sources have revealed. Being directed by Prashant Neel, the second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

In a recent interview to news agency IANS, Yash had said that the pre-production work on KGF Chapter 2 has been happening for the last few months. Talking about the project, he said it will be bigger and better than the first part.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for Chapter 2,” he said.

Also read: Vidya Balan breaks down while addressing body-shaming in heart-wrenching video, Twitter says ‘Take a bow’

It is rumoured that the second part also stars popular Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles. Yash had confirmed that the team had initiated talks with Dutt, but whether he’s been officially signed or not is yet unknown. Srinidhi Shetty will play the leading lady while Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda, and Shivakumar will reprise their roles from the first part as music director, cinematographer, and art director, respectively.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, KGF went on to crunch numbers big time at the ticket window. It has ended up as the biggest grossing Kannada film with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:38 IST