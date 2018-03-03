I am overwhelmed with the response to Gulabjaam

Actor Siddharth Chandekar is enjoying this current phase. The Zenda (2009) actor has been receiving a great response and some unusual feedback for his work in the recently released Marathi film Gulabjaam. From electronics to food items, he has been opening several interesting parcels over the past two weeks. Siddharth says, “Friends and fans have been gifting me a number of things since the release of the film. I am overwhelmed and enjoying the feedback. I have received jackets, T-shirts, coffee beans and edibles as a token of appreciation for the film.”

While these are materialistic goods, Siddharth has something more to be excited about, he has been called by renowned names in the industry to praise him for his part. “On the day of the release director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar called me at 11.30am. He praised my work and went on to speak to me for a good 20 minutes. When a veteran such as him acknowledges your work, you know you are doing something right. Also, we did not have a premiere or preview show, which means these big names saw the first show on the first day. It is a huge thing for an actor like me,” adds Siddharth, who will start work on two web series, one Hindi and one Marathi.

Siddharth adds that in the first half of 2018 he will be working on web content and then focus on more films. “I am always instinctive about my work. I have never been calculative and never will be. Yes, I will try and work harder to find fun scripts bit won’t start to be picky or choosy.”

Reminiscing his food memories in the city of Pune, he says, “Wadeshwar in Sadashiv Peth remains my all-time favourite for a plate of idli-chutney. It has been the best I have had and it is just two blocks away from where I stay. As a child, it was an incentive my mother would offer if I studied well.”