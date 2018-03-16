I feel responsible to create an awareness: Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis has been involved in the rejuvenation of four Mumbai rivers — Dahisar, Oshiwara, Poisar, and Mithi — for a while now. Recently, she lent her voice to a song ‘Mumbai river anthem’ that urges people to keep their rivers clean and work towards protecting our environment. “I have been working with some NGOs for over a few years now and closely looking at the rejuvenation of four rivers. It was not a one-day decision. I have been visiting these river banks and closely following their status. Hence, I agreed to sing the song, because I feel responsible to create an awareness and spread the message,” says Amruta.

Activists from Pune have also written to her to sing a song to save Pune’s rivers. Amruta says, “I won’t sing a song for the sake of it. I am ready to meet and understand the situation first, and subsequently have multiple meetings. Like I said, in Mumbai I was actively part of the rejuvenation process of these rivers. So, I would first like to understand the issues of Pune rivers and then much later will the song come in the picture.”

The song has helped authorities take cognisance and she adds that in 20 years this is the first time sincere efforts will be taken to safeguard the river. “A lot of funds are being deployed to save rivers and I am happy that as a whole we will make a difference,” she says.

The song also features popular artiste Sonu Nigam. “Sonuji and I had different recording schedules. I met him and thanked him for volunteering for the cause. He was happy to join and added that he is always open to be associated with social issues,” says Amruta.

Amruta has sung a few songs for Marathi and Hindi movies which will be out soon. “I pick songs that have a meaning and will in some way create awareness. Two of my songs about acid victims and saving the girl child will be out soon. I choose songs that are decent, picturised well and have a meaning. These pointers limit my options but I am happy to have fewer choices. Singing is my passion, and my social engagements and cause-based programmes keep me occupied. I don’t make music or sing unless a subject or a song has an impact on me. I have to feel it to sing it. My next single might just come anytime.”

She adds, “I would like to say we are working on improving the condition of farmers in the remote areas of Palghar along with an NGO. I hope shortly we can make a difference.”