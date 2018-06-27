I was missing taking risks in my career: Siddharth Chandekar

When Siddharth Chandekar made his television debut a decade ago, he chose a completely off-beat character of Neil Agnihotri in the show Agnihotra. Post that, the Gulabjaam actor made his film debut with a political drama, Zenda (2010). However, over the years, the actor admits to having got comfortable with certain kind of roles. Siddharth says, ““I was getting into a comfort zone and playing characters that were similar. I enjoyed playing them but I wanted to take more risks in my career. I was not making any adventurous decisions that I had made in the start of my career. Hence, this year I decided to go all out and experiment.”

He will be next seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Mayanagari #cityofdreams. He says, “My character in his series is something that I have never done before. It will definitely change the point of view people have about me. It will also give audiences a different perspective of me as an actor.”

The Ranangan actor wants to work on breaking his image and do roles that he hasn’t attempted so far. But he doesn’t want to do that without the approval of his audience. “I don’t want the audience to hate me for my experiments. I want them to tell me what they like and what they don’t. It will give me the chance to improve myself and do things as per their choice.” He adds that he is aware of the image that he has and does not want to harm that.

Siddharth is keen on going back to TV provided the script is great. “I would love to do television again but it has to be a really different story. I don’t have the temperament to play the same character for two years. I want to be able to test my potential and capabilities as an actor. If I don’t then what kind of actor am I?”