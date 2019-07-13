I was waiting to do a sensitive, emotional film says, Abhijeet

When actor Abhijeet Khandekar was narrated the script of Baba, he instantly knew that he wanted to be a part of it. The Me Pan Sachin actor was approached by director Raj Gupta and the two met at the wee hours of morning to take it forward. Abhijeet says, “My television show schedule has most of my day tied up. So, I had to call Raj home at around 6.30am. He explained the role to me, and at that very moment, I knew that I wanted to do the film. It is a heartwarming and pure story.”

He adds that he does respect commercially viable projects, but was on the lookout for something pure and emotional. “I was waiting to be a part of such an emotional and sensitive story. I always wanted to do a film that tells the tale of hope and love,” he says.

Having played the protagonist or antagonist in most of his projects, Abhijeet has no issues with playing a parallel lead. He shares that the length of the character has never been an issue for him. “I am okay with the length of a role as long as it adds to the story and graph of the film. My motive is to be a part of good films. I look at a project as a whole and not only from my character’s view,” he adds.

Abhijeet went through workshops and training for the film and was amazed at the precision and preparedness of the film’s team. “I was surprised to see how everything on set was planned to the smallest detail. The scene where the Deepak Dobroyal and Aaryan Menghji are on a cycle, was created and a recce was done and a picture was displayed on a board to get a better understanding.”

On working with Raj, Abhijeet shares, “I am still very young in experience, but I noticed that there are two types of directors, one who tell you exactly what they want from you, and second who ask you to show what you have. Raj is a good combination of both.”

He is full praise for his co-star, Deepak. “He is so down to earth and humble. I did have my apprehensions before the shoot began, but he put all my worries to rest,” he says

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 18:26 IST