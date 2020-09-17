Jackie Shroff to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years in Annaatthe, will play antagonist: report

regional-movies

Actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen playing a negative role in Tamil film Bigil, will also reportedly play the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. The film might mark the reunion of the actors after three decades since they worked together in Uttar Dakshin.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Jackie is being considered for the role. Prakash Raj, who was recently confirmed to be a part of the project, also plays a negative role. However, neither the makers nor Jackie have confirmed whether he’s officially part of the project yet.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is tipped to be a rural drama and will feature Rajinikanth as a caring brother. While Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister, Meena and Khushbu Sundar will be seen in key roles. The film’s music is by D. Imman. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy had said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the shoot fir Annaatthe will resume from the first or second week of October. However, it isn’t clear yet if Rajinikanth will join the sets immediately.

Rajinikanth was last seen on screen in Tamil film Darbar, which was directed by A.R Murugadoss. In the film, he played an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death. The film was directed by A.R Murugadoss.

Darbar was a box-office disaster. Following the failure of the movie, Rajinikanth is said to have agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe.

