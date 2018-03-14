Jr NTR’s ‘beast mode’ for new film leaves Ranveer Singh impressed. See pic



Jr NTR is sweating it out for his role in the upcoming untitled Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The actor is being trained by celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens to look the part and the trainer shared an impressive picture of Jr NTR’s fit avatar. He wrote, “Things are getting serious ... @tarak9999 #beastmode.” This is not the first time Jr NTR will be physically transforming though. The actor went through a massive workout routine a decade ago to lose some pounds for SS Rajamouli’s 2007 film, Yamadonga.

Ranveer Singh, who also trained with Lloyd Stevens in the past, commented on Jr NTR’s picture on Instagram and wrote, “Beastin!!!*” Ranveer Singh incidentally is working with director Rohit Shetty in Simbaa, which happens to be the remake of Jr NTR’s film Temper.

Jr NTR’s untitled film is produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the same banner that bankrolled Trivikram’s last directorial, Agnyaathavaasi starring Pawan Kalyan. The film opened to negative reviews and failed to perform at the box office and led to speculations that Jr NTR had called off this project. However, announcements about the project’s cast and crew were made by the banner. Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham, will be paired opposite Jr NTR and the music is to be composed by Thaman.

There are reports that Trivikram has picked up another Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani’s novel’s rights to make this film. He had earlier made A Aa starring Nithiin and Samantha Akkineni, which was an adaptation of Sulochana Rani’s novel titled Meena. There is, however, no official confirmation on this yet.

