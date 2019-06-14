Jr. NTR shares first picture of second son Bhargav Ram as he turns one

Actor Jr. NTR on Friday shared the first glimpse of his second son Bhargav Ram as he turned one and the pictures immediately went viral. While one of the pictures feature NTR’s elder son Abhay with his little brother Bhargav, the second picture features NTR with Bhargav.

Eleven months after he shared pictures from the naming ceremony, NTR shared Bhargav’s images for the first time. NTR backed out of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 as he wanted to stay with his wife during the last few months of pregnancy. Nani took over as the host of the show for this season.

Also read: Leila review: Huma Qureshi owns Netflix India’s most courageous show yet

On the work front, the actor is all set to rejoin the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR after recovering from a minor injury. The film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

NTR and Charan are rumoured to be playing brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020 in ten Indian languages.

Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 15:45 IST