Kadaikutty Singham trailer: Karthi starrer is a rural entertainer about caste politics. Watch video

Karthi’s upcoming movie Kadaikutty Singham’s trailer was released on social media on Monday. The trailer begins as a simple family entertainer, where a father, played by Sathyaraj, wants to take a group photo of his family. However, his daughters don’t get along with one another and his sons have a problem even meeting each other.

Karthi plays the role of the youngest son, who tries to make his father’s wish come true. However, he also facing conflict as he is in love with a girl (played by Sayyeshaa) who is from a different caste. A local leader who does caste politics doesn’t want them to be together. Violence soon follows.

The trailer also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Soori and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles. Kadaikutty Singham is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Karthi’s brother, actor Suriya, under the banner, 2D Entertainment. The music for this film is composed by D Imman and the film is slated to release on July 12.

Karthi was last seen in a critically and commercially acclaimed film titled Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Karthi played the role of a tough cop who is on the tail of a gang that robs and murders families that live on the highway. The film was based on a real-life case and received a warm reception from the audience.

