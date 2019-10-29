Kannada actors Arun Gowda, BV Aishwarya bully cinegoers for sitting during national anthem: ‘Are you Pakistani?’

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:58 IST

Kannada actors Arun Gowda, BV Aishwarya and few others were seen chiding a family for not standing up for the national anthem in a cinema hall in Bengaluru. A video has been shared widely on social media showing the two actors castigating the family. The incident occurred on October 23 at PVR Orion Mall in the city during the screening of the Tamil movie Asuran, The News Minute reported on Monday.

The video was also reportedly shared by Aishwarya on her Facebook page with the caption: “So called citizens of India refused to stand while the national anthem was played (and) we are here as the true citizens to set these anti-Indians right. Don’t you dare”.

“Not able to spare 52 seconds for the country, but you have the audacity to sit here and watch a three-hour movie,” an unidentified person lashed at the family. “Are you Pakistani terrorists?”

The post was deleted later by the actor. In the over the two-minute clip, the video shows Arun pointing at the family and saying: “When the nation anthem came on, these guys didn’t stand. Look at these guys. Just look at their faces once again. They are telling us to file a complaint”.

Aishwarya can be seen telling the family to get out of the cinema hall if they cannot stand up. Arun took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that no one was manhandled during the incident.

He shared a video and captioned it: “Namaskara yellarigu... hello everyone..... regarding the National Anthem issue this is what I want to say.. no one manhandled anyone there...”

Arun justified his actions. “In a video of them going out peacefully has been sent to all news channels as it’s not allowed to update Instagram and ok if they don’t stand up for our anthem according to SC order but when they spoke bad about our India Army not me no one will spare them... Jai Hind.”

In January 2018, the Supreme Court modified the 2016 order, making it non-compulsory to stand for national anthem in cinema halls. “The interim order passed on November 30, 2016 is modified that playing of national anthem prior to screening of a film is not mandatory or directory,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said.

