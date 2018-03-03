Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh reunite for new project after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
After working together in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh will collaborate again in debutante Rajath Ravishankar’s film.regional movies Updated: Mar 03, 2018 14:47 IST
Actor Karthi, last seen playing a no-nonsense cop in the critically-acclaimed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, is all set to team up with debutant director Rajath Ravishankar for a untitled mega budget venture, to be jointly bankrolled by Prince Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The project was officially announced via a statement on Saturday. It was confirmed that the film will mark the reunion of Karthi and his on-screen pair Rakul Preet Singh from Theeran. As a couple, they hit it off quite well in the film and should be a treat to watch in this project too.
Here of some of the moments from #Karthi17 launch. An exciting project to look forward to, directed by debutant @RajathDir starring @Karthi_Offl & @Rakulpreet in @Jharrisjayaraj music. pic.twitter.com/dSUWkdooKw— Prince Pictures (@PrincePictures_) March 3, 2018
The statement added that the regular shooting will commence from March 8 in Chennai. The team will also head to Europe for a two-week schedule followed by shooting in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Himalayan region. Harris Jayaraj has been signed to compose music while well-known editor Ruben is also part of the project. P. Velraj, best known for his association with Dhanush, will crank the camera. The project was officially launched with a customary pooja on Saturday which was presided by Suriya and his father Sivakumar.
Having recently wrapped up the shoot of Kadai Kutty Singam, in which he plays a farmer, Karthi is gearing up for the shoot of this project. According to the industry grapevine, this film is expected to be a romantic thriller.
