Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh reunite for new project after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Actor Karthi, last seen playing a no-nonsense cop in the critically-acclaimed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, is all set to team up with debutant director Rajath Ravishankar for a untitled mega budget venture, to be jointly bankrolled by Prince Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The project was officially announced via a statement on Saturday. It was confirmed that the film will mark the reunion of Karthi and his on-screen pair Rakul Preet Singh from Theeran. As a couple, they hit it off quite well in the film and should be a treat to watch in this project too.

Here of some of the moments from #Karthi17 launch. An exciting project to look forward to, directed by debutant @RajathDir starring @Karthi_Offl & @Rakulpreet in @Jharrisjayaraj music. pic.twitter.com/dSUWkdooKw — Prince Pictures (@PrincePictures_) March 3, 2018

The statement added that the regular shooting will commence from March 8 in Chennai. The team will also head to Europe for a two-week schedule followed by shooting in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Himalayan region. Harris Jayaraj has been signed to compose music while well-known editor Ruben is also part of the project. P. Velraj, best known for his association with Dhanush, will crank the camera. The project was officially launched with a customary pooja on Saturday which was presided by Suriya and his father Sivakumar.

Having recently wrapped up the shoot of Kadai Kutty Singam, in which he plays a farmer, Karthi is gearing up for the shoot of this project. According to the industry grapevine, this film is expected to be a romantic thriller.

