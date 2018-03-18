Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni starrer Mahanati to release in May

The Savitri biopic Mahanati was originally slated to release on March 30. However, reliable sources had confirmed that the film, which is high on visual effects, can’t make it to theatres this month and is most likely to be pushed for a summer release. On the occasion of Ugadi festival on Sunday, the makers released an official poster with the new release date as May 9. This announcement has come a week after the makers officially confirmed that they’ve signed actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to play his late grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the film.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role and she had recently revealed that this is the most challenging project of her career to date. Mahanati also stars Samantha Akkineni in a crucial role and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will unfold. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, who was married to Savitri.

Speaking about casting Dulquer as Gemini Ganesan, director Nag Ashwin had said, “Dulquer’s character of Gemini Ganesan will not merely be on how the legend will be perceived today based on his work and his image. The character goes beyond the physical resemblance, in understanding the veteran on a more emotional level.” Mahanati, according to reliable sources, will be magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we’ve explored in Indian cinema.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has been simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are contemplating getting the movie dubbed in Malayalam as well. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

