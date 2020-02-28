Lyca Productions to Kamal Haasan on Indian 2: ‘Incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility’

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:22 IST

Lyca Productions, the makers of Shankar’s upcoming Tamil magnum opus Indian 2, has appealed to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan to see the recent unfortunate mishap on the sets of their film in the spirit of collective responsibility.

A day after Kamal Haasan called for safety audit of Indian 2 sets, Lyca Productions released a statement with a clarification on the whole incident. Replying to Kamal Haasan, the letter read: “Incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility and rectification. Given the involvement of an eminent artist and technician of your calibre and a veteran of Shankar’s stature being the captain of the ship, we were doubly confident that our own safety measures will be amplified by your on-spot judgment.”

Lyca Productions’ letter to Kamal Haasan.

The letter added that the entire shoot was under the supervision and control of the actor-director duo. “Mr Subaskaran also announced financial assistance to the tune of 2 crores to the family of the deceased and those who suffered injuries, and also undertook to take care of their treatment,” the letter further read.

With regards to safety measures on the sets, the letter stated that “Executive Producer Sundarrajan and Deputy Executive Producer KI Manikandan (a) Vimal (personally recommended by Shankar himself) were in charge of the entire production of the film and ensured the safety measures in place.” The production house has sought explanation from both of them, the letter read in conclusion.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

