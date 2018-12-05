Maari 2 trailer: Dhanush is back as the naughty don, channels Rajinikanth in every dialogue. Watch video

The trailer of Maari 2, which released on Wednesday, shows the viewers what happened in Maari’s life eight years after the first movie. It’s much of the same love, hatred and betrayal.

Tovino Thomas’s Beeja will play the villain to Dhanush’s Maari, and as he says in the trailer, he is bad. Maari replies, “If you are bad, I am your dad.” Dhanush’s hilarious tone is much like Rajinikanth when he delivers his dialogues.

Krishna, who plays Maari’s childhood friend, may betray him. Robo Shankar is back as Maari’s sidekick and friend and their camaraderie still looks fresh on screen. Sai Pallavi plays auto driver Arathu Anandhi and is madly in love with Maari, her ‘Rowdy Baby’. Maari is still not over the girl who betrayed him (Kajal Aggarwal). So initially, he seems hesitant about Arathu, but they do end up getting married as is seen in the trailer.

Maari 2’s highlight, however, is the dynamic that Maari and Beeja will share. The former doesn’t care about death and the latter is all for killing. His nickname is ‘Thanatos’. It does have the potential to become a winner, but the over the top dialogues in the trailer might end up becoming more popular as memes than the movie itself.

Maari 2 is slated to release on December 21 and is directed by Balaji Mohan. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s home banner.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 12:30 IST