Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nani, Jr NTR, Sai Pallavi and others wish fans a happy Ugadi

As the Telugu audiences celebrate Ugadi (Telugu New Year) on Sunday, their favourite stars wished them on the happy occasion. Actor Nani, posted a picture of himself enjoying a festival delicacy and wrote, “Wishing you all a very very Happy Ugadi .. A new journey begins today .. First day shoots are always special :)).”

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is looking forward to the release of Bharat Ane Nenu also wished his fans and wrote, “I wish you all new courage, new hope & new beginnings. May the new year bring everything you honestly desire. Me andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu :) #HappyUgadi.” He also shared still from his upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Kanam actor Sai Pallavi wrote, “I wish u all a very Happy Ugadi. May God Bless us with all the happiness n good health.” Actor Allu Arjun also wished his fans a ‘Happy Ugadi’ on Twitter and Jr NTR wrote, “Wishing everyone a #HappyUgadi.”

Team Mahanati announced the release date of their film on Ugadi and wrote, “The greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived unfolds on May 9th! Wishing everyone a very Happy Ugadi. #Mahanati #NadigaiyarThilagam.”

Actor Anjali is currently shooting for her upcoming film Nadodigal 2 alongside Sasikumar and wished her fans from the sets. She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very #HappyUgadi ,, fr me it’s a #Nadodigal2 Ugadi #ShootLife #MyHappyPlace.”

On this Auspicious Ugadi festival Feeling Happy To Announce After BlockBuster Chalo Here is my Next Project in IRA Creations

Director Venky Atluri took to Twitter to announce his next project with Akhil Akkineni and wrote, “Delighted to let you know on this auspicious day that my next film is with @AkhilAkkineni8 in @SVCCofficial production. Happy Ugadi everyone.”

Actor Naga Shaurya also announced his next film and wrote, “On this Auspicious Ugadi festival Feeling Happy To Announce After BlockBuster Chalo Here is my Next Project in IRA Creations “@nartanasala”. Directed by #SrinivasChakravathy , Vijay C Kumar as the Director of Photography and @mahathi_sagar as the Music Director #AtNartanasala.”

