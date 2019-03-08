Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi postponed, will release on May 9

The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Maharshi on Wednesday announced that they’ve postponed the film’s release by two weeks due to delay in post-production work.

Originally scheduled to hit the screens on April 25, the Vamshi Paidipally film will now release worldwide on May 9, according to the makers.

Talking to reporters, producer Dil Raju confirmed the postponement of release date and he said they took the decision for the sake of the film.

Last month, when rumours made the rounds that the film might get pushed to May, the makers clarified that they were on track of release in April. In a statement, they had said that the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages. Except for two songs, the shoot of the entire film will be completed by March 15.

The project marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Paidipally, best known for directing films like Oopiri and Yevadu.

Maharshi, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in crucial roles.

The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera.

Recently, rumours emerged that Mahesh 25 could be based on some international series. When a fan pointed this out and asked Vamsi to clarify, the latter wrote on Twitter that the news is baseless as his film is not based on any series.

To be jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt, Paidipally said in an earlier interaction that the project will be a big film in both their careers.

Having won over audiences and critics alike with this last film, the slice-of-drama Oopiri, which explores the bond of a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker, audiences are eager to know what Paidipally has to offer with Mahesh Babu.

