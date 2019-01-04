Manikarnika Telugu trailer: Kangana Ranaut wins as fierce Rani Laxmibai. Watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. The Telugu trailer was released by the makers on Friday, and a grand Tamil trailer launch event is also planned in Chennai. The Telugu trailer is the same as the Hindi trailer featuring a riveting Kangana. The dialogues in Telugu are sharp and powerful and the audience will have an additional connect as the film is co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Written by Vijayendra Prasad, who also contributed to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series, Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai. Similar to the Hindi trailer, the Telugu one is also powerful with Kangana taking the lead in the film.

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi is a biopic of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai and Kangana has co-directed the film. The movie was in trouble when director Krish Jagarlamudi had to back out of the project due to a date clash with his Telugu film, NTR biopic. Kangana Ranaut took over and has reportedly reshot certain parts of the film. Sonu Sood, who was initially a part of the film, backed out of the project citing creative differences with Kangana Ranaut.

Manikarnika, produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, is slated to release on January 25 in time for Republic Day.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:07 IST