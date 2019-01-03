Kangana Ranaut asked about Rani Mukerji’s MeToo comment, says people who need support must be empowered

Actor Rani Mukerji recently found herself in a tricky situation when her comments on the #MeToo movement did not go down well with the moviegoers. The Hichki actor had expressed herself at the actresses’ round table conference hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand and was trolled on the social media for the same. She had said, “I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you’re so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say ‘back off.’ I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself. You have to take responsibility for your own self.”

Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her statement in her own way. The actor was asked about the same during the promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She told Times Now, “People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but if our society can produce a woman like Rani Laxmi Bai, then why not, they must not be discouraged. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn’t be discouraged.”

Kangana is known for her fearless attitude and has often spoken unabashedly against sexual harassment, nepotism and labour rights. She will now be seen in the role of Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika. The trailer of the film was received well by the viewers for the grandeur and the impressive war scenes. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II.

The film is set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Jan 03, 2019