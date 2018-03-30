Megha Akash may team up with Akhil Akkineni in his next

Actor Megha Akash, who made her Telugu debut in Nithiin starrer Lie, is apparently in talks for her third outing in the language (her second film being Chal Mohan Ranga). The buzz is that Megha may work with Akhil Akkineni in his next.

The makers have already approached her, but she is yet to give her nod. Apparently, she is trying to figure out dates as she also has to accommodate another Telugu project. In the next couple of weeks, Megha is expected to give her final nod.

Venky Atluri, who made a splash with his maiden film Tholi Prema earlier this year, will direct the Akhil starrer. An official announcement was made on the occasion of Ugadi festival earlier this month.

On Rama Navami, the film was officially launched with a customary puja. Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dulquer Salmaan were the few guests who attended the opening ceremony.

Apparently, Nagarjuna recently met Venky and requested him to write a script for his younger son. Inside reports suggest that this film will also be a love story along the lines of Tholi Prema. It is expected to start rolling from next month.

Despite garnering good reviews for his second film Hello, the film didn’t do well at the box-office. Akhil is yet to deliver a genuine hit.

Venky’s project will be bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, also the producer of Tholi Prema.

Tholi Prema’s music composer Thaman, will create the music for this film too.

