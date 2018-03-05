Mehreen Pirzada teams up with Vijay Deverakonda for Anand Shankar’s film

Actor Vijay Devarakonda, who made heads turn with the controversial but highly successful Arjun Reddy, is all set to make his Tamil debut with director Anand Shankar, whose last big outing was Vikram-starrer Irumugan. The project was officially announced by its makers Studio Green via a poster last December. The yet-untitled film, slated to be officially launched on Monday in Hyderabad, will be made in Tamil and Telugu. On Sunday, it was announced that Mehreen Pirzada has been roped in as the leading lady. It’ll be the first time collaboration of Vijay and Mehreen.

Anand has been thinking about making inroads into Telugu industry for a while. “I’ve been thinking of exploring opportunities in Telugu industry. When I pitched this story to producer Gnanavel Raja, he suggested that we take it to Vijay and rest everything just fell in place,” Anand to Hindustan Times, refusing to not reveal much information. While the genre of the film is yet unknown, Anand clarifies it won’t be a rom-com, putting the rumours that have been doing the rounds to rest.

Vijay’s Tamil debut will be keenly observed as there’s so much of pressure, post Arjun Reddy, on him to deliver. He’s expected to commence work on this project from early next year. In Telugu, he recently wrapped up work on two projects. He’s also rumoured to have signed a Tamil film with Mani Ratnam and this project might happen only after the completion of latter’s upcoming multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, with Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh.