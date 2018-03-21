Mrinal ma’am turned a new leaf in my career: Sonalee Kulkarni

In 2014, actor Sonalee Kulkarni took everyone by surprise with her portrayal of Anandibai in the historical drama Rama Madhav, directed by Mrinal Kulkarni. Till then, the actor was known for her ultra-glam roles in films such as Grand Masti (2013) and Zapatlela 2 (2013). Four years later, the actor and director Mrinal have come together again with Ti & Ti. Sonalee says, “Personally, I am very fond of Mrinal ma’am. I love the way she carries and maintains herself. She still looks the same. She is simple, classy and despite being in the industry for so many years, she still understands the young pulse of it.”

The Poshter Girls (2016) actor adds the it was Mrinal who brought about a much needed change in her career. “She offered me Anandibai (which was a supporting cast of Rama Madhav) at a point when I was doing lead roles. She took notice of me as an actor and not a mere heroine or eye candy. She brought about that turning point in my career and I can easily say that she turned a new leaf for me,” adds the actor who will be seen with Prarthana Behere and Pushkar Jog in Ti & Ti.

Talking about her equation with the director she says, “When somebody you have worked with calls you back with an offer, it is a compliment in itself. Also, I believe that means they think there is so much more that can be explored with me and also that they liked being associated with me.”

The actor promises that her role in the film is completely new and something she has not done before. Revealing a little about her character she says, “It is a contemporary love story and very quirky. I had a lot of fun. I have never played a character like this on screen. Normally, I play a girl who you want to take home. However, this time, everyone is in for a big surprise. It is a contemporary love story and very quirky.”

The film’s script, screenplay and dialogues are by Virajas Kulkarni (Mrinal’s son). Talking about him she says, “Virajas is youthful, has a great knowledge of world cinema. He is fully aware of Marathi cinema and the workings of the industry. He has done a fantastic job with this film. This is his first feature film as a writer. I shared a great rapport with him. It is a very young team with Mrinal being the senior most, yet she looked the youngest and even gave out such youthful and positive vibes.”