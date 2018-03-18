Nani may replace Jr NTR as host of Telugu Bigg Boss

The first season of Telugu version of popular reality show Bigg Boss went on air last year. The show marked the television debut of actor Jr NTR, who rocked in a new avatar. Apparently, the Yamadonga actor was paid a whopping Rs 35 lakh per episode, according to the industry grapevine, making him the highest paid actor in the history of Telugu television, surpassing veterans like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. Recently, reports made the rounds that Jr NTR won’t be back to host the second season as he’s expecting another baby and wants to be around his wife for delivery.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Nani is most likely to don the hat of this show’s host. Even as the makers are yet to make an official announcement, rumours about Nani being signed have been doing the rounds for the last few days. Following three back-to-back blockbusters in his kitty, Nani is undeniably the best option to replace Jr NTR, and given the former’s very high sense of humour and his ability to speak from the heart, he becomes the ideal candidate.

Bigg Boss brought together many firsts to the Telugu entertainment space. It is the most expensive show to ever be created in Telugu television. It had one of the largest sets, with more than 10000 square feet area and nearly 750 people worked on the project at any given point of time.

