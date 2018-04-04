Nayanthara may portray the role of a politician in Aramm 2

After the phenomenal success of social drama Aramm, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a fearless district collector, reports have emerged that the sequel to the film will start rolling from September this year.

Gopi Nainar, who directed Aramm, will return to direct the sequel as well and this has already been confirmed by produced K. Rajesh. In November last year, Rajesh told Hindustan Times: “Plan is definitely on to make a sequel. Aramm 2 will be even more powerful and hard-hitting. Nayanthara will reprise her role and Gopi will direct.”

A source, however said that Nayanthara may feature in the role of a politician and added, “By September, Nayanthara will be relieved of all her current commitments. In the end of Aramm, a lead to the sequel was hinted at and following the tremendous response for the film, the makers decided to make it. Originally, the plan was to make Aramm 2 next year but producer Rajesh felt making it this year would be more appropriate.”

Despite having a dull start at the box-office on release day, Aramm picked up steam over the opening weekend, thanks to overall positive word-of-mouth and Nayanthara’s theatre visit. Known to rarely promote her films, Nayanthara decided to meet and greet her fans across select theatres in Chennai. Her visit brought audiences to cinemas and they lapped up the film. Aramm helped Nayanthara break her usual on screen image by embracing a role that was tailor-made for her. Aramm follows events in one day in the life of a district collector and gives audiences the view of our flawed system through the eyes of a 4-year-old girl.

