New poster reveals Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 trailer will be out soon

After months of delay, the team of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Tamil spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2 finally resumed shoot in November 2017 to complete the final schedule of the film. Despite multiple announcements being made so far about the film’s trailer, so far there hasn’t been much of a progress. The makers once again on Thursday hinted via a poster that the trailer will be out soon. However, it’s still not known when the trailer could possibly come out.

Even though shot as a single film, due to its length, Vishwaroopam was planned to be released in two parts. It follows the story of an Indian spy, played by Haasan himself, who befriends a notorious terrorist, played by Rahul Bose, and tries to bring down his empire. The first part was lauded for its high-octane action and taut screenplay. One of the highlights of the film was the scene where Haasan is seen transforming into a mean killing machine from an effervescent Kathak dancer. The second part, according to the source, will be more intense than the first as it’s loaded with action and will be highly emotional.

Also starring Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapoor, the film has music by Ghibran. Last year, Rajesh Selva, long-time associate of Haasan, in a tweet confirmed that the project has been revived and all the pending work will be wrapped up soon. Busy with his political ambitions, Haasan is eyeing to bring the long delayed Vishwaroopam 2 to cinemas early April or in May.

