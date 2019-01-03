Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael to release on January 18, in time for Sankranthi weekend

Nivin Pauly’s next film Mikhael is all set for release on January 18. This would be the actor’s first release of the year, and the expectations are high after the performance of his last film, Kayamkulam Kochunni. Directed and written by Haneef Adeni, the film also stars Unni Mukundan and Manjima Mohan in pivotal roles.

Haneef Adeni made his debut as a director in 2017 with Mammootty’s film The Great Father and also wrote Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Recently, the makers also revealed character posters of Unni, Siddique, Sudev Nair, and KPAC Lalitha. Sudev will play the role of Francis Davi in the film, while Lalitha plays Mariam in the film. Unni will play the antagonist in the film, Marco Jr. The film is a crime thriller and Anto Joseph is bankrolling the project. Speaking of this film, Nivin had earlier tweeted, “Super excited to announce my next project with one of the most stylish filmmaker #HaneefAdeni!! Titled #Mikhael, the film will be produced by my dearest #AntoJoseph! Rolling soon!(sic).”

Nivin is also working on other projects such as Moothon, in which he will play the role of Akbar. The film is bilingual, which will release in Malayalam and Hindi and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara in Love, Action, Drama. This is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:53 IST