Of love, films and bonds: Abhinay and Hemal

Actors Abhinay Berde and Hemal Ingle have different definitions of love. While Abhinay finds it difficult to express the feeling, Hemal calls it a selfless act. The duo will be seen in Sachin Pilgaonkar’s 22nd venture, Ashi Hi Aashiqui, which is also his first full-fledged romantic film, as a director. On Valentine’s Day, Abhinay and Hemal talk about love, films, their director, and more.

Excerpts

How would you define love?

Abhinay: It is a beautiful feeling that has to be experienced. It is a special bond that you need not feel only for your partner or lover. It can be for your mother, sister, father or even your pet. If someone says, that they have never experienced love, then they may be lying. Love is a huge concept that cannot be defined briefly.

Hemal: Love is unconditional caring. It is an emotion that comes out of selflessness. Love is all about caring and doing things without expecting anything in return.

Your brush with love for the first time?

Abhinay: I fell in love with cinema and the craft of the industry when I watched television as a kid. I think the grandeur, the lights, the dancing and the acting, all of it mesmerised me. It was an instant connection and bond. I guess, that is when I fell in love for the first time.

Hemal: I guess, my definition of love has changed with age. So, if you ask me about my first love, then it has to be the bond that a child shares with his or her mother. That pure, selfless bond that comes naturally was my first love. I don’t believe in materialistic love. I only believe in the truest and purest form of love.

What about love did you learn from Sachin Pilgaonkar?

Abhinay: Sachin sir is one of the most romantic persons I have come across. Be it on or off screen, he has a knack of portraying love and romance in an organic and attractive manner. He definitely taught me to express and romance on screen. His tips and tricks helped me perform better.

Hemal: This is Sachin sir’s first full-fledged love story and I was completely blown away by his knowledge and expertise. He is so passionate about film-making. While on sets, he would not wait for a third person to come and correct a shot. He would get up and do it himself. Despite his experience and stardom, he still treated this as his first film. There is so much to learn from him. He is truly humble.

Abhinay Berde and Hemal Ingle, pose for a picture in Pune, India (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

How was it working with Hemal?

Abhinay: This is her first film and she was nervous initially. However, we both are young and it helped build that instant bond. We developed a friendship over workshops and that helped us perform better.

How was it working with Abhinay?

Hemal: His best quality is that despite being a star kid he is down to earth and carries no airs. He is a close friend now and we have developed a special bond. I can speak my heart out to him.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 20:02 IST