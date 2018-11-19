On Nayanthara’s birthday, her first looks from Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy out. See pics

As actor Nayanthara turned 34, the first look from her films Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam were released on social media on Sunday. The actor, who has delivered a slew of hits including Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, is lovingly called Lady Superstar by her fans and enjoys a huge fan following that is comparable to leading male actors in the industry.

Etcetera Entertainment, who are bankrolling Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, wished Nayanthara on her birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday to ever gorgeous Lady SuperStar #Nayanthara Wishing you lots of success & happiness in the year ahead.” The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is directed by Chakri Toleti. The film marks the debut of Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh in Tamil film industry. Tamannaah is expected to play the lead role in the Hindi version of the film.

Konidela Production Company also took to Twitter to release the first look of Nayanthara as Sidhamma from the upcoming period war film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy; they also released a motion poster of her look. They tweeted birthday wishes as well, “Wishing our very own gorgeous #Nayanthara a Very Happy Birthday. Here’s the elegant look of #Siddhamma from #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to release during Summer 2019. The film directed by Surendar Reddy is produced by the lead actor Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan. The film has a star cast consisting of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi among others

Nayanthara will also be seen in Ajith’s next film titled Viswasam, which is slated to release for Pongal 2019. She will also be seen in Airaa, directed by Sarjun KM, followed by the untitled Sivakarthikeyan project which is directed by M Rajesh.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 13:13 IST