Viswasam second look: Ajith’s upcoming film is a festive extravaganza. See pic

Actor Ajith’s upcoming movie Viswasam’s second look was released on Thursday and features the actor on a motorbike, dressed in festive white veshti and a contrasting orange shirt. In the background, there are more people who seem to be celebrating a festival. There are vibrant colours, flowers thrown in the air and a happy vibe of festivals.

The makers shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Presenting the second look of @ViswasamOffl.” The second look poster of Viswasam shared the release date—Pongal 2019. The filmmakers had initially announced that Viswasam would be a Diwali release. However, due to the strike that took place in Kollywood in May, which lasted almost 50 days, the film’s shoot was postponed.

Viswasam is Ajith’s and director Siva’s fourth collaboration after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, it stars Nayanthara as the female lead and her look is yet to be revealed by the makers. The film’s music is composed by D Imman and Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu and Bose Venkat will play supporting roles in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 14:37 IST