Oru Adaar Love actors Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof play Holi. See pic

Like everybody else, Oru Adaar Love actors Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof played Holi with zeal. Roshan, on Monday, shared a picture of the two together, with their faces covered with colour. Both are smiling and seem to be enjoying their moment under the sun in the picture.

He captioned it: “Adaarholi.”

Adaarholi ❤️ @omar_lulu_ @priya.p.varrier A post shared by Roshan Abdul Rahoof (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:43am PST

It may be recalled that the duo, perhaps more Priya than Roshan, became internet sensation after a song featuring the two, went viral last month. Featuring in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from upcoming Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, Priya’s wink in the course of the song, soon catapulted the duo into national (and international) limelight.

Not only was the entire nation tripping at Priya’s expressions and her wink, she seemed to have picked up fans in neighbouring Pakistan too. For the uninitiated, Oru Adaar Love explores school romance and crushes. The song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, composed by Shaan Rahman, shows glimpses of romance from school days. There is a bit of wooing, attempts at attention seeking, harmless flirting and more. Sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan, it has a gentle freshness to it. Written and directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love stars a bunch of newcomers.

However, the said song and its picturisation ran into controversy as some Muslim organisations in Mumbai and Hyderabad found it offensive. The Malayalam song was originally written by PMA Jabbar (in the Mappilla tradition of north Kerala) to celebrate the relationship between Prophet Mohammad and his wife, Khadijah.

