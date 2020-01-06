Parthiban in talks with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Oththa Seruppu Hindi remake

regional-movies

Actor-filmmaker Parthiban has revealed that he wishes to remake his latest Tamil film Oththa Seruppu in Hindi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the talks have already been initiated. Parthiban took to Twitter to share that the two were in talks about the same, and also shared a picture with Nawazuddin.

Oththa Seruppu, which is written, directed, produced by Parthiban, is a single character film. The actor played the sole character in the film which is an investigative thriller and the entire story unfolds in the interrogation room of a police station.

“We’re in talks and it’s too early to confirm it at this juncture. I was able to meet him earlier today and he’s interested in the project. He has not seen the film. He will watch the film and then give his word,” Parthiban was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

Upon its release last year, Oththa Seruppu opened to raving reviews and critical acclaim. The film even managed to make it to a couple of international film festivals before its theatrical release.

A few days ago, Parthiban announced his next project, titled Iravin Nizhal. It will be Asia’s first single shot film. Parthiban had shared the news by unveiling the poster of the film. No other details regarding the project have been revealed yet. However, it is already known that Parthiban will also play the leading role.

Iravin Nizhal will reportedly go on the floors early next year. He had revealed that it’s equal to doing ten films. Parthiban, who has several acting assignments in his kitty, will also be seen in a crucial role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

