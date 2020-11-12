Pooja Hegde says she was misinterpreted after comment on South films’ ‘obsession with navels’ earned backlash

regional-movies

Actor Pooja Hegde has issued a statement after her comment on the South film industry got some backlash on social media. Pooja, in a recent interview, had talked about how ‘South has an obsession with navels and midriffs’.

After a clip from her interview went viral, some began calling Pooja an ungrateful actor. “South have obsession with navels and mid dresses #PoojaHegde disgusting1st Taapsee and now pooja degrading South films #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo,” read a comment on Twitter. Pooja, therefore, decided to issue a clarification.

“Things I said in a recent interview are being misinterpreted. The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can’t be. Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will still reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry,” she wrote, as per a Mid-Day report.

Pooja made her comment during an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra. She was talking about her film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, in which her co-star Allu Arjun stares at her legs. Pooja said that she would much rather that men stared at her legs than her navel or waist.

“I spoke about this in my press things. I said that South has an obsession with navels and midriffs. I said I would rather have a guy look at my legs than my midriff. Somebody asked me ‘Is it vulgar?’ I said I think legs are hot but objectifying the legs, maybe not. Which is what we added in a couple of scene but a lot of people maybe did not notice that,” she said in the interview.

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also featured Nivetha Pethura and Tabu was also seen in pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

