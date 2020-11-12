e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Pooja Hegde says she was misinterpreted after comment on South films’ ‘obsession with navels’ earned backlash

Pooja Hegde says she was misinterpreted after comment on South films’ ‘obsession with navels’ earned backlash

Pooja Hegde said in a recent interview that South films have an obsession with showing navels and midriffs on screen. The actor has now issued a clarification, saying that she owes a lot to the Telugu film community.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Hegde has urged people to watch the full interview.
Pooja Hegde has urged people to watch the full interview.
         

Actor Pooja Hegde has issued a statement after her comment on the South film industry got some backlash on social media. Pooja, in a recent interview, had talked about how ‘South has an obsession with navels and midriffs’.

After a clip from her interview went viral, some began calling Pooja an ungrateful actor. “South have obsession with navels and mid dresses #PoojaHegde disgusting1st Taapsee and now pooja degrading South films #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo,” read a comment on Twitter. Pooja, therefore, decided to issue a clarification.

“Things I said in a recent interview are being misinterpreted. The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can’t be. Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will still reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry,” she wrote, as per a Mid-Day report.

 
 
 

Pooja made her comment during an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra. She was talking about her film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, in which her co-star Allu Arjun stares at her legs. Pooja said that she would much rather that men stared at her legs than her navel or waist.

“I spoke about this in my press things. I said that South has an obsession with navels and midriffs. I said I would rather have a guy look at my legs than my midriff. Somebody asked me ‘Is it vulgar?’ I said I think legs are hot but objectifying the legs, maybe not. Which is what we added in a couple of scene but a lot of people maybe did not notice that,” she said in the interview.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also featured Nivetha Pethura and Tabu was also seen in pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In