Pooja Hegde to star opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram’s next

Pooja Hegde, last seen in Allu Arjun’s DJ, has been signed as the leading lady of Jr NTR’s untitled project with Trivikram. The makers have also said that the project will go on the floors from April.

In October 2017, the film was officially launched with a small puja ceremony, which was also attended by Pawan Kalyan. The film marks the first time collaboration of Trivikram and Jr NTR, who was last seen playing a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa.

Following the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi, Trivikram hopes to bounce back strongly with this project, which will be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations. Anirudh Ravichander was originally signed to compose the music. This was be his second time collaboration in a row with Trivikram after Agnyaathavaasi. However, the young composer recently opted out of the project, forcing the makers to sign SS Thaman, who has worked with NTR in films such as Brindavanam and Rabhasa.

The pre-production work is already underway. Trivikram is heavily guarding NTR’s look in the film as it is being speculated that he’ll be seen in a very stylish avatar. There are reports doing the rounds that NTR will get ripped for this project and he’s been working very closely with well-known trainer Lloyd Stevens to achieve the desired body.