Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 completes 100-day theatrical run in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has added another feather to the cap of the cast and crew as the movie completed its 100-day theatrical run successfully in Japan. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film is about two brothers and their fight to get access to the throne. The film has wowed Japan audiences and is currently in its 15th week in a good number of theatres, Baahubali 2 has grossed over $1.3 million.

“Baahubali 2 released in Japan on 29th December. It has crossed 100 days in theatres & presently in its 15th week grossing over US$1.3 million! A big thank you to Japanese fans for the love and our Japanese distributor,” wrote producer Shobu Yarlagadda on his Twitter page.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the male protagonists. The film features elaborate fight sequences and computer graphics including rampaging elephants and a bull stampede which has left both audiences and critics in awe.

Shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. Interestingly, all the four versions of the film did exceptionally good business at the ticket window. Baahubali 2 has many first-time records. It’s the first Indian film to breach into the INR 1500 crore club, crushing all records across the length and breadth of the globe.

In Tamil Nadu, the film minted over Rs. 150 crore club, becoming the first film to achieve the rare feat, even surpassing superstar Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, which registered the record seven years ago. According to trusted trade pundits, it took second part in the Baahubali franchise just 16 days to enter the INR 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film minted around Rs 70 crore in its theatrical run.

Having broken the records of Bollywood biggies such as Sultan to become one of the biggest Indian grosser, there’s probably no record left to be broken by the film.

