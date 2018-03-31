Prabhudheva on AL Vijay’s new film Lakshmi: It will make the audience laugh and cry

In 2016, Prabhudheva made a successful return to acting with Tamil horror-comedy Devi. The film, despite mixed reviews, ended up as a sleeper hit, giving the kind of welcome the actor-choreographer never anticipated. With many acting assignments in his kitty, Prabhudheva is eagerly looking forward to the release of upcoming dance-based Tamil drama Lakshmi, directed by AL Vijay.

In a media interaction, he opened up about the film and why he enjoyed working in it.

Talking about his reunion with director Vijay, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker said: “My first film with Vijay was Devi, which turned out to be successful. I thoroughly loved the experience of working with him. We wanted to work again and this is when we thought of doing a sequel to Devi, and we almost went ahead with the plan. But Vijay brought the story of Lakshmi and I really liked it.”

Having already worked in dance-based films such as ABCD and ABCD 2, Prabhudheva didn’t want to do another film in the same genre just for the heck of it.

“When I agreed to do the project, I told Vijay that if we do a dance-based film then it should really stand out. He had a clear vision about what he was doing and he successfully pulled it off. I believe Lakshmi will set a benchmark for dance-based films which are rare in Tamil cinema. The last 25 minutes of the film will be a dance fest, yet it’ll be highly emotional. Having made films that have appealed to all sections of the audiences, Vijay has handled a dance film in a very sensible way. Lakshmi is a film that’ll make audiences laugh, cry and celebrate.”

Featuring mostly newcomers, Lakshmi stars child actors from various parts of the country. Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Karunakaran and Salman Yusuf Khan, the film has been produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa.

Prabhudheva added it was gutsy of the producers to back such a subject and not bet on a regular commercial film with songs, dance and fights.

