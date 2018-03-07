Mercury silent film teaser: This Prabhudheva thriller is all about bone-chilling fear

Karthik Subbaraj’s next directorial, Mercury, is a silent thriller starring Prabhudheva as the antagonist. The teaser, unveiled by Dhanush on Twitter, is proof of why Karthik Subbaraj has emerged as one of the promising director in the industry. The teaser captures your attention in seconds with the haunting music and poignant shots of fear. Can audience really enjoy a film with no dialogues? How powerful does the performance have to be for audience to stay seated in theatres? Director Karthik seems to have answers to these questions.

The film stars Sananth, Indhuja, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham and Anish Padmanabhan in pivotal roles. It looks like a story about a cannibal hunting individuals in a village at first, especially as we see Prabhudheva’s face smeared with blood and his creepy walk.

The makers have announced that the movie will release in all languages on Friday, the 13 (April 13). Produced jointly by Pen Movies and Stone Bench Films, the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

After Mercury, Karthik Subbaraj will be helming the Rajinikanth film produced by Sun Pictures. The music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander, while other cast and crew details are yet to be finalized.

