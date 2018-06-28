Pressure on Kerala film body to suspend Dileep, women’s collective demands urgent meeting

A day after three actors resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), pressure is mounting on the film body to revoke its suspension of actor Dileep, who is accused in the abduction and assault of a Malayalam female actor.

Actors Parvathy, Revathi and Padmapriya have written a letter to AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu on Thursday, saying the decision on Dileep was not listed on the agenda of the general body and it was taken in a discreet manner. The decision on Dileep came after Mohanlal was elected as the body’s chief.

Four actors including the victim of sexual assault and three others, Geethu Mohandas, Remya Nambisan and Reema Kallingal, had resigned from the organisation on Wednesday.

State women commission chairperson M C Josephine, former chief minister V S Achuthanandan and three ministers of the state government also criticised the film body’s move to bail out the actor who is facing serious charges. Two left front MLAs (actor Mukesh and Ganesh) and Thrissur MP Innocent, also a cine actor, came in for heavy criticism for supporting the accused, not the victim.

The attack on the woman artiste took place in February 2017. She was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a gang in a moving car. They set her free after three hours but threatened to circulate a video of the assault if she approached the police. However, she filed a complaint the same day, and Dileep was arrested five months later on charges of hiring a criminal gang to settle personal scores with her. Dileep was expelled from AMMA soon after his arrest and the trial in the case is yet to begin.

“All members of AMMA had condemned the heinous act of assault on the survivor. And all pledged support to her. But the latest decision of AMMA contradicts its earlier stand. We really want to know where AMMA stands on the issue,” said the letter.

“It was not fair on the part of AMMA to reinstate Dileep who is facing charges of abduction and rape. President of AMMA Mohanlal, being a Colonel, has a social responsibility towards the society,” said the women commission chairperson. Despite mounting criticism, AMMA office-bearers are yet to react.

Follow @htshowbiz for more