Pushkar-Gayatri to direct Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake

Vikram Vedha was one of the most successful Tamil films of last year. The film starred Madhavan as a ruthless encounter cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Inspired by the popular folklore of Vikram Betaal, its moralities riddles are applied to a police-gangster backdrop. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the film’s Hindi remake will also be directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the husband and wife duo who directed the original. In a statement, it was announced that the project will be jointly produced by YNot Studios along with Reliance Entertainment and Neeraj Pandey’s Plan C Studios.

Not long ago, rumours made the rounds that the Hindi remake will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan while Madhavan will be retained to play his same character. However, it has been learnt that the makers are yet to officially finalise the cast and crew. Following the runaway success of Vikram Vedha, producer Sashikanth hinted that if things work out, a sequel could be made. “The film has a very ambiguous ending and a lot of people must be wondering what happened to Vikram and Vedha. There’s a possibility that a sequel could be made,” Sashikanth said, confirming talks for remake in Hindi and Telugu have begun.

Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh are said to star in the film’s Telugu remake. However, there’s been no development since talks were initiated with them last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more