R Madhavan wraps up Savyasachi shoot, says he had a fantastic time

Actor R Madhavan, who is making his maiden full-length appearance in a Telugu film, will be seen doing a special role in Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming action-thriller Savyasachi.

On Monday, the Saala Khadoos actor revealed that he has wrapped up his portion in the film. He added that he had a fantastic time shooting for it.

Sharing his picture from the sets of the film, he wrote on his Instagram page: “It’s a film wrap for me on Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this. Thank you so much for the love @mythriofficial and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time.”

It is rumoured that Madhavan plays the antagonist in the film. A source told Hindustan Times: “It’s definitely the kind of role he hasn’t played so far. It’s too early to talk about the type of the character he will be essaying.”

The film went on the floors last year on October 16. The film reunites Chaitanya with director Chandoo Mondeti, with whom he had worked in 2016’s blockbuster Premam. The project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and it is confirmed to release on June 10.

The film also stars Bhumika Chawla and Nidhi Aggarwal. Veteran music composer MM Keeravani, known nationally for his music in Baahubali, is composing the music.

Last week, the makers revealed that they’re remixing the hit number Ninnu Roadu Meeda Chusinadi Lagayithu from Nagarjuna’s 1993 film Allari Alludu. In a statement, it was announced that Keeravani has composed the remixed version of the song which will be shot soon. Interestingly, Keeravani had composed the original song as well.

